D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 932 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,167,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 591,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

