D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 932 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,167,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 418,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

