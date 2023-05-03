D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $206,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

