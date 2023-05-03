D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $222,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

