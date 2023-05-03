D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $224,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

