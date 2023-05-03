D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $268,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of WDS stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

