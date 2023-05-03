D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 84,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 250,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Stories

