D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crane by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Crane by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crane by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CR stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00.
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
