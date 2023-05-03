D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crane by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Crane by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crane by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crane Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

CR stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.