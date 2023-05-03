D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $33,080.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,868 shares of company stock worth $1,682,074 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

