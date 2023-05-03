D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,283,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,850,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,607,000 after buying an additional 188,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

