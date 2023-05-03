D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $114.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
