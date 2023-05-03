D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.