D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XJH opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.