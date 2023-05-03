D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $309.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.