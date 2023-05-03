D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.