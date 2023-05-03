D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 930,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.