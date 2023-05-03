D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

