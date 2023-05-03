Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,366 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

