Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

