DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.38

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 1521376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.