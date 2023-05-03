E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Loop Capital

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $61,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $99,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

