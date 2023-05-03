E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.50.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ETWO stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,832,143 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 638,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

