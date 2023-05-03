Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

