European Metals (LON:EMH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.06

Shares of European Metals Holdings Limited (LON:EMH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.06 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.41). European Metals shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42), with a volume of 114,781 shares changing hands.

European Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 38.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.78.

European Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.