Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.4 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of FANUF stock opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.93. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.99.
About Fanuc
