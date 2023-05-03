Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.4 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of FANUF stock opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.93. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.99.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

