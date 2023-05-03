Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $316.20

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.20 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 312 ($3.90). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.95), with a volume of 654 shares traded.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.85. The firm has a market cap of £200.66 million, a P/E ratio of -686.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

