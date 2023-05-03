Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,012,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 3,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 1.5 %

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company, which engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increases the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

