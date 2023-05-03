Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,804,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of FGRRF stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Fingerprint Cards AB has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.65.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (FGRRF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.