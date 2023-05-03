Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $923.00

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 923 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 907 ($11.33), with a volume of 322812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($11.47).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 887.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 863.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,679.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

In related news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 3,955 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £34,804 ($43,483.26). 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

