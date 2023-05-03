First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 268,252 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FAF opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.