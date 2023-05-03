First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

