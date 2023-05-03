First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.18

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and traded as low as $11.98. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 31,660 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FGBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $81,260. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

