First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $26.48. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 36,244 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

