Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,140.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fluidra in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.