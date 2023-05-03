Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.79

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 28436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Forestar Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Forestar Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

