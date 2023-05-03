Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.14

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.14 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 62.30 ($0.78). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80), with a volume of 46,547 shares trading hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of £80.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6,400.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Fraser bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,239.38). 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

