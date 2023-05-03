Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 827,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.4 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNENF opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ganfeng Lithium Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.