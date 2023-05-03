GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 763.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEAGF stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $45.26.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.