GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 763.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEAGF stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $45.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

