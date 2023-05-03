GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 81084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

