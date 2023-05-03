GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 81084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.