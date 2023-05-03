Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $61,056,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 121.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 325,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 149,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 71.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

