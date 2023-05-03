Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Down to $112.71

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.71, but opened at $108.48. Global Payments shares last traded at $107.07, with a volume of 839,823 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 228.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

