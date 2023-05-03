Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $733.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

