GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.5 days.
GMO internet group Price Performance
GMO internet group stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.
GMO internet group Company Profile
