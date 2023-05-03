GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.5 days.

GMO internet group stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

GMO Internet Group, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

