GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 588,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

