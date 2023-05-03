GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in April

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 1,414,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

