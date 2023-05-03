Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Up 81.8 %

OTCMKTS GSPT opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

