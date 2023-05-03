Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Up 81.8 %
OTCMKTS GSPT opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
