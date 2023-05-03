Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Up 8.3%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 203,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 411,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Golden Tag Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

About Golden Tag Resources

(Get Rating)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.