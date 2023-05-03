Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of GDDFF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp. is an online grocery company, which engages in delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items for members from across Canada. Its grocery delivery service, Goodfood WOW, offers flexible and convenient online grocery experience, allowing members to order any combination of meal kits, groceries, prepared meals and other products.

