GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GreenShift Stock Up 17.6 %
GERS opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
GreenShift Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.