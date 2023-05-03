GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GreenShift Stock Up 17.6 %

GERS opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get GreenShift alerts:

GreenShift Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.